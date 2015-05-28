Thursday's Weather: Partly cloudy skies. 30% chance for a few afternoon showers & storms. Highs in the mid 80s

Copyright 2015 KLTV . All rights reserved.

Happy Thursday, East Texas! Today looks to give us mainly afternoon pop up type showers & storms to develop. A few could be borderline strong to severe. We are under a marginal risk for Thursday (1 out of 5 threat level). Otherwise a mix of clouds and sun, and muggy. Highs will warm into the mid 80s. A new strong system approaches East Texas Friday right on thru the upcoming weekend. Look for rain and storm chances to increase once again, along with the potential for some heavy rainfall. Flash Flood Watches have already been issued for the far northwestern sections of the area from Friday evening thru Saturday night for the potential of more heavy rainfall. Next week, the long wave pattern looks to setup into a more zonal flow. This will help to suppress rain and storm chances a bit more for the area! At least, we can only hope!Have a great Thursday!