Perfect blueberry crumb bars

I've made this recipe without fail every year since I found it online. It is just the best, and you're going to love it. Check it out below, and experiment with different berries, if you'd prefer!

Blueberry Crumb Bars

1 cup white sugar

1 tsp baking powder

3 cups plain flour

1 cup cold unsalted butter

1 egg

1/4 tsp salt

Zest and juice of one lemon

4 cups fresh blueberries

1/2 cup granulated sugar

4 tsp cornstarch

1. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F. Grease a 9×13 inch pan with butter.

2. In a medium bowl, stir together sugar, flour, and baking powder. Add salt and lemon zest. Use a fork or pastry cutter to blend in the butter and egg. Dough will be crumbly. Press half of dough into the prepared pan.

3. In another bowl, stir together the sugar, cornstarch and lemon juice. Fold in the blueberries. Sprinkle the blueberry mixture evenly over the crust. Crumble remaining dough over the berry layer.

4. Bake in preheated oven for 45 minutes, or until top is slightly brown. Cool completely before cutting into squares.

5. These bars are best kept chilled in the refrigerator.



Based on a wonderful recipe on the food blog Smitten Kitchen.