Wednesday's Weather: Partly cloudy skies. Afternoon showers & storms re-develop. Highs in the mid 80s

Happy Wednesday, East Texas! Today thru Thursday looks to give us mainly afternoon pop up type showers & storms to develop. A few could be borderline strong to severe. We are under a marginal risk for both Tuesday and Wednesday (1 out of 5 threat level). Otherwise a mix of clouds and sun. Highs will warm into the mid 80s. A new strong system approaches East Texas Friday right on thru the upcoming weekend. Look for rain and storm chances to increase once again, along with the potential flood threat.





Have a great Wednesday!



