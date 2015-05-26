Strawberry cream-lemon shortcakes by Mama Steph

Here is an idea for a different twist on the classic strawberry shortcake. This one can be made with ready-made ingredients, or you can do everything from scratch, depending upon how much time you have.



Below are all the recipes you need to make this delicious treat from scratch. However, you can easily use a bakery cake, Reddi-Whip, and a pudding mix if you're pressed for time. It's still delicious, just in a different way.



Mama Steph's Strawberry cream-lemon shortcakes



Ingredients:



Lemon Pound Cake:



1 lemon cake mix



1 small box lemon instant pudding mix



3 eggs



1/3 cup oil



one cup whole milk minus three tablespoons



3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice



Method:



In the bowl of a stand mixer or other large bowl, place all ingredients. Stir on low speed for 30 seconds. Scrape bowl with spatula.



Mix on medium speed for two minutes.



Pour into greased and floured (or Baker's Joy-sprayed) bundt or tube pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 45-55 minutes.



Cake is ready when toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. (mine only took 50 minutes)



Macerated strawberries:



One pint (16 ounces) fresh strawberries

1/4 cup granulated sugar



Wash and remove leaves and stem from berries. Slice each berry into three or four vertical slices.

Put half the slices in a bowl, and sprinkle with half the sugar. Add the remaining berries, and top with remaining sugar. Toss gently with a spoon or spatula. Cover and put in refrigerator for an hour or more. (The longer you allow them to sit, the more juice will develop. Do not add water, hoping for more juice! It will drastically reduce the flavors.)



Whipped cream





Place 16 ounces of cold heavy whipping cream into large, cool mixing bowl. Using hand mixer or stand mixer with whisk attachment, begin whisking the cream, gradually increasing speed to high.



Let the cream mix on high speed until it begins to thicken. (just a couple of minutes; just when you think it isn't going to happen, it does!) When cream just begins to thicken, gradually add three tablespoons powdered sugar by sprinkling over the top of the cream, and blending it in.



Sprinkle in one teaspoon vanilla extract, if desired. When the cream is thick enough to make stiff peaks when you lift the beaters out of the mixture, it's perfect. Do not overbeat, or you will end up with very sweet, delicious butter.



Vanilla custard:



Ingredients:



1 cup of sugar



3 egg yolks



3 heaping tablespoons of cornstarch



3 cups of milk, divided



3 tablespoons of butter, melted and cooled a bit



1 tablespoon of pure vanilla extract (learn how to make your own extract here.)



Directions:



Put one cup of milk in heavy-bottomed pot on the stove over medium-low heat.



Put all other ingredients in blender jar. Blend until sugar is completely dissolved, which will take less than a minute. Mixture will be yellow and bubbly.



Add blended mixture to hot milk in the pot, and stir over medium-low heat with whisk until mixture thickens to pudding-like consistency. This will take several minutes, so be patient and DON'T walk away. If the custard scorches you'll have a weird taste and black flecks throughout the custard. Not good. When it begins to thicken, get your whisk going a bit faster, to really make it smooth and shiny.



Serve in custard cups or dessert dishes, and drizzle over each the topping of your choice.





(All recipes written by Stephanie Frazier.)



