Tuesday's Weather: Partly cloudy skies. 30% chance for afternoon

Tuesday's Weather: Partly cloudy skies. 30% chance for afternoon scattered storms. Highs in the mid 80s

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Happy Tuesday, East Texas! Tuesday thru Thursday looks to give us a slight reprieve in the organized storm threat. Look for mainly afternoon pop up type showers to develop. A few could be borderline strong to severe. We are under a moderate risk for both Tuesday and Wednesday (1 out of 5 threat level). Otherwise a mix of clouds and sun. Highs will warm into the mid 80s. A new strong system approaches East Texas Friday right on thru the upcoming weekend. Look for rain and storm chances to increase once again, along with the potential flood threat.

Have a great Tuesday!

