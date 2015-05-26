Tuesday's Weather: Partly cloudy skies. 30% chance for afternoon scattered storms. Highs in the mid 80s

Copyright 2015 KLTV . All rights reserved.

Happy Tuesday, East Texas! Tuesday thru Thursday looks to give us a slight reprieve in the organized storm threat. Look for mainly afternoon pop up type showers to develop. A few could be borderline strong to severe. We are under a moderate risk for both Tuesday and Wednesday (1 out of 5 threat level). Otherwise a mix of clouds and sun. Highs will warm into the mid 80s. A new strong system approaches East Texas Friday right on thru the upcoming weekend. Look for rain and storm chances to increase once again, along with the potential flood threat.Have a great Tuesday!