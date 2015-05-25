Adoption Information meetings this week. - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Adoption Information meetings this week.

(KLTV) - Adoption Meetings this week:

Paris

Lamar County

 Tuesday, May 26th, 6:00 PM

DFPS Office
1460 NW 19th
Paris, TX 75460

Contact: Aubrey Craft 903-900-9562 or Kimberly Story 903-737-0282
Daingerfield

Morris County

 Thursday, May 28th, 5:30 PM

South Elementary
1301 Linda Drive
Daingerfield, TX 75638

Contact: Skye Vetter 903-843-4206

