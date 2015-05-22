Bear Creek Smokehouse: Kandi Korn's Kowboy Kaviar

Two cans black eyed peas, drained
One can white Shoepeg corn, drained
5-6 Roma tomatoes, chopped (optional)
1 bunch green onions
1 green bell pepper
1 yellow bell pepper
1 orange bell pepper
1 red bell pepper
1 red onion, chopped
4-5 jalapenos, seeded and chopped
2 heaping tbsp. fresh or minced garlic
1 bottle of Zesty Italian dressing
**Cover in Italian dressing and chill overnight. Drain before serving. Serve with Frito Scoops or crackers.
