Bear Creek Smokehouse: Kandi Korn's Kowboy Kaviar

Robbie Shoults with Bear Creek Smokehouse in Marshall shares his twist on Texas caviar, and calls it Kandi Korn's Kowboy Kaviar...and we can't wait to taste it and to find out how it got its name!

Two cans black eyed peas, drained

One can white Shoepeg corn, drained

5-6 Roma tomatoes, chopped (optional)

1 bunch green onions

1 green bell pepper

1 yellow bell pepper

1 orange bell pepper

1 red bell pepper

1 red onion, chopped

4-5 jalapenos, seeded and chopped

2 heaping tbsp. fresh or minced garlic

1 bottle of Zesty Italian dressing

**Cover in Italian dressing and chill overnight. Drain before serving. Serve with Frito Scoops or crackers.



Copyright 2015 KLTV. All rights reserved.