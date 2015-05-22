Friday's Weather: Mostly cloudy skies. 30% chance for afternoon scattered showers & storms. Highs in the mid 70s

Copyright 2015 KLTV . All rights reserved.

T.G.I.F, East Texas! Rain chances will remain remain for our Friday afternoon with about a 30% chance of the pop up afternoon showers. Saturday will feature more of the same. A mix of clouds and sunshine with highs warming into the lower 80s. Rain chances will stay fairly low with the typical 30% pop up type showers and storms. A much stronger, and slow moving upper low arrives from the west by Sunday into Memorial Day bringing with it an increased chance for showers and storms and the potential for some very heavy rainfall. Flash flooding could once again become a major issue as we approach our Memorial Day. Highs will warm into the lower 80s. Some drier and warmer air will try to invade East Texas towards the middle and latter half of next week.Have a great weekend!