Restaurant Reports: Half a dozen eateries with perfect scores

Six restaurants in East Texas did everything just right, according to the scores given them by health inspectors on their most recent visits.



In Tyler, Three Z Asian Cuizine at 5201 South Broadway (the former Julian's location) had no violations, no demerits.



Half Moon Grill and Saloon at 16884 FM 2493 also had a perfect score.



Rotolos Pizzeria at 8970 South Broadway had no violations, no demerits.



In Flint, 4-Way Cafe at 18973 had no violations or demerits, and in Bullard, Snow Coney Island, at 121 North Highway 69A had a perfect score as well.



