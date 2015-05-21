Freedom Fighters: Hank Kastrop

Even though Hank Kastrop's degree in Petroleum Engineering provided him with an automatic exemption in World War II, he wanted to get into the fight, so he applied for Navy Officer Candidate School.



He was assigned to "Underwater Harbor Detection" on the island of Manus. He says the biggest tragedy of his war service was when the U.S.S. Mt. Hood exploded in the Manus Harbor, killing 1,400 sailors.

As the war was ending, Kastrop was sent to Manila where he was shot at for the first time by Japanese snipers, who either didn't know that Japan had surrendered, or refused to accept it.

During the time Kastrop was overseas, he and his wive Alice exchanged 738 letters, which have been compiled into a book.



Copyright 2015 KLTV. All rights reserved.

