Thursday's Weather: Mostly cloudy skies. Periods of showers & storms. Much cooler! Highs in the lower 70s

Happy Thursday, East Texas! We're looking at periods of showers & storms throughout the day, especially the first half of your Thursday. A disturbance moving across the area will help to spark of scattered showers and storms through the morning. Some of the storms will be strong, producing torrential downpours, lots of lightning, and some strong gusty winds. Afternoon highs should top out in the lower 70s across the region with a nice stiff northeasterly breeze. Tonight, we will see things mostly clear out, followed by some open the windows type weather. Overnight lows will drop down into the 50s and lower 60s across the area. The humidity does begin to return as we move into our Friday thanks to winds switching from the NE to out of the SE. Look for highs to warm into the upper 70s to near 80. Rain chances will remain fairly low Friday afternoon with only about a 30% chance of the pop up afternoon showers. Saturday will feature more of the same. A mix of clouds and sunshine with highs warming into the lower 80s. Rain chances will stay fairly low with the typical 30% pop up type showers and storms. A much stronger, and slow moving upper low arrives from the west by Sunday into Memorial Day bringing with it an increased chance for showers and storms and the potential for some very heavy rainfall. Flash flooding could once again become a major issue as we approach our Memorial Day. Highs will warm into the lower 80s. Some drier and warmer air will try to invade East Texas towards the middle and latter half of next week.Have a great Thursday!