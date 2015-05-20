Better East Texas: Why Texas should be on presidential candidates' radar

Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott is holding his cards close when it comes to endorsing a Republican presidential nominee and that is a good thing.

Later this year – and perhaps even sooner, Republican presidential hopefuls will be pouncing on Texas like never before. You see, the Texas Primary is March 1 of next year and that scheduling put Texas ahead of many other key states and will give Texas a much larger voice in determining the nominee for both parties.

While, and I know it is early, Hillary Clinton is the front runner for the Democrats, the Republicans have a crowded field and many of them have strong ties to Abbott. It is safe to say that Jeb Bush, Ted Cruz, Rick Perry and even former Hewlett Packard CEO Carly Fiorina are all strong acquaintances of Abbott. There are other candidates as well that have found their way to Texas and have already realized the importance of winning the primary as well as Abbott's endorsement.

Now, while we respect the opinions of our leaders, Texans always think for themselves so Abbott will have to keep that in mind if he decides to endorse someone or not. Either way, he needs to respect Texans' individual right to vote for whomever they believe in. So the Republican filed continues to take shape and earnest campaigning can't be far away.

For the first time in a long time, the road to the White House for Republicans seemingly comes through the Lone Star State, which puts our priorities on the candidates' agendas and that will make for a Better East Texas.

