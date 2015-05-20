TABC concludes investigation into fatal Flint-area wreck

The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission says they have finished their investigation into what happened before a fatal accident that killed two people.

Carl Crabtree has been charged with two counts of intoxicated manslaughter, according to the Department of Public Safety.

According to DPS, on March 4, a truck, driven by Carl Crabtree, 30, of Bullard, crossed into oncoming traffic on Old Jacksonville Highway and collided head-on with a Chevrolet, driven by Dana Regester, 41, of Flint. Six people, including Regester, were in traveling in the Traverse.

Dana Regester and Pasha Zapolsky, 18, of Bullard, were killed in the wreck.

Chris Porter with the TABC says the investigation wrapped up last week. Now TABC supervisors are looking at the findings from the investigation to determine a course of action.

According to a DPS report, Crabtree was drinking at Click's Billiards and Daniel Boone's Grill and Tavern in Tyler before the accident.

Porter says more on the results of the investigation will be released next week.

Copyright 2015 KLTV. All rights reserved.