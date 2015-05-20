Wednesday's Weather: Mostly cloudy skies. Periods of scattered showers & storms. Highs in the lower 80

Happy Wednesday, East Texas! We're looking at periods of scattered showers & storms throughout the day. Look for highs to climb into the lower 80s. The potential for flash flooding is possible across portions of the area. More scattered showers and storms are looking like a good bet as we move into your Thursday, otherwise mostly cloudy and cooler with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Friday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs climbing back into the 80s. A 30 percent chance for afternoon pop up showers & storms. The weekend will feature increasing clouds with about a 30 to 40% chance of pop up to scattered showers & storms across East Texas. Highs will remain warm & muggy in the 80s. Next week will feature mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms. Highs will climb into the lower 80s. Hopefully drier conditions will return as we head towards the middle and latter half of next week.Have a great Hump Day!

