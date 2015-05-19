Monday's Weather: Mostly cloudy skies. 50% chance of scattered afternoon showers & storms. Highs in the lower 80s

Copyright 2015 KLTV . All rights reserved.

Happy Tuesday, East Texas! Tuesday will feature a mix of clouds and some peeks of sunshine. Look for a warm and muggy day with a 50% chance of afternoon scattered storms. Highs will warm into the low 80s. Wednesday, a boundary will return across the area providing more scattered showers and storms across East Texas during the afternoon and evening. Highs will warm into the low to mid 80s. Look for more scattered storms Thursday with highs in the low 80s. Those scattered storms will return once again on our Friday and possibly on Saturday. Highs will remain in the low to mid 80s. A stronger system could arrive again late Sunday into your Memorial Day providing an even better chance of widespread showers and storms! We are seeing some signs of a pattern change possible as we head into June.Stay Tuned!