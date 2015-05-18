Monday's Weather: Mainly cloudy skies. Periods of showers & storms. Highs in the lower 80s

Copyright 2015 KLTV . All rights reserved.

Happy Monday, East Texas! We're looking at periods of showers and thunderstorms throughout your Monday. A stalled out frontal boundary will act as a focus for additional showers and storms through the day. Some rainfall will be locally heavy. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for a large portion of the area through this afternoon. Several inches of rainfall will be possible in some of the locally heavy activity along with plenty of lightning and strong gusty winds. Tonight, showers and storms will begin to fade across the area. Look for mostly cloudy skies with temps dropping down into the upper 60s to lower 70s. Tuesday will feature a mix of clouds and some sunshine. Look for a warm and muggy day with just a 30% chance of a few pop up storms. Highs will warm into the mid 80s. Wednesday, a boundary will return across the area providing more scattered showers and storms across East Texas. Highs will warm into the low to mid 80s. Look for more scattered storms Thursday with highs in the low 80s. Those scattered storms will return once again on our Friday and possibly on Saturday. Highs will remain in the low to mid 80s. A stronger system could arrive again late Sunday into Monday providing an even better chance of widespread showers and storms! We are seeing some signs of a pattern change possible as we head into June.Stay Tuned!