Lamb burgers with purple cabbage slaw by Chef Simon Webster

Chef Simon Webster with Sabor a Pasion in Palestine shares a delicious recipe that is totally do-able in your own kitchen.



Lamb Burgers with Purple Cabbage Slaw:

INGREDIENTS

1 pound ground lamb

1 tablespoon steak seasoning

1/4 cup crumbled feta cheese

4 hamburger buns

DIRECTIONS

Mix the ground lamb with the seasoning and feta. For into four patties. Press flat for uniform cooking. Heat a grill or cast iron skillet to high and add burgers. For best flavor cook to medium.

For the Purple Slaw:

INGREDIENTS

1/2 head red cabbage, cored and outer leaves removed

1/2 red onion, peeled

2 carrots, peeled

1 bunch mint leaves

2 tablespoons white vinegar

1 tablespoon sugar

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

DIRECTIONS

Using the shredder attachment on a food processor shred the cabbage, red onion, carrots and mint leaves. Move to a mixing bowl and add remaining ingredients. Using tongs, toss to coat. Cover and refrigerate for 4 hours or overnight to let flavors combine and the cabbage wilt. Taste for seasoning before serving.

Recipe by Chef Simon Webster, Sabor a Pasion Estate & Vineyard, www.saborapasion.com, 903-729-9500