Lamb burgers with purple cabbage slaw by Chef Simon Webster

Chef Simon Webster with Sabor a Pasion in Palestine shares a delicious recipe that is totally do-able in your own kitchen.
Lamb Burgers with Purple Cabbage Slaw:
INGREDIENTS
1 pound ground lamb
1 tablespoon steak seasoning
1/4 cup crumbled feta cheese
4 hamburger buns
DIRECTIONS
Mix the ground lamb with the seasoning and feta. For into four patties. Press flat for uniform cooking. Heat a grill or cast iron skillet to high and add burgers. For best flavor cook to medium.
For the Purple Slaw:
INGREDIENTS
1/2 head red cabbage, cored and outer leaves removed
1/2 red onion, peeled
2 carrots, peeled
1 bunch mint leaves
2 tablespoons white vinegar
1 tablespoon sugar
1/2 cup mayonnaise
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
DIRECTIONS
Using the shredder attachment on a food processor shred the cabbage, red onion, carrots and mint leaves. Move to a mixing bowl and add remaining ingredients. Using tongs, toss to coat. Cover and refrigerate for 4 hours or overnight to let flavors combine and the cabbage wilt. Taste for seasoning before serving.
Recipe by Chef Simon Webster, Sabor a Pasion Estate & Vineyard, www.saborapasion.com, 903-729-9500
