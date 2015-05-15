Gov. Abbott signs Kari's Law with namesake's family by his side

Gov. Greg Abbott, in his first ceremonial bill signing as governor, has signed a sweeping bill that will change 911 dialing across the state.

Abbott hosted a signing ceremony Friday for Senate Bill 788, also known as Kari's Law, in the Governor's Public Reception Room. Kari's law passed the House and the Senate with strong bipartisan support. It will go into effect immediately.

Filed by Reps. Kevin Eltife, R-Tyler and Chris Paddie, R-Marshall, the law requires direct dialing of 911 from multi-line telephone systems across the state.



Related: Murder victim's family petitions to make calling 911 from inside hotels and businesses easier





"It was an honor to stand with the Hunt family while Governor Abbott signed Kari's Law this morning," said Rep. Paddie. "It is only fitting that Governor Abbott's first signing ceremony as governor of Texas was to pay tribute to Kari's memory and to recognize all of her family's hard work to get this important law passed."

Kari Rene Hunt was murdered in a Marshall hotel room Dec. 1, 2013. Kari's young daughter tried calling 911 four times that day, but she never got the help she needed because the phone required her to dial "9" first to get an outside line.

Copyright 2015 KLTV. All rights reserved.