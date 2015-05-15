Friday's Weather: Mostly cloudy skies. Scattered periods of showers & storms. Highs near 80

Copyright 2015 KLTV . All rights reserved.

T.G.I.F, East Texas! Your Friday forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies, with a 50% chance for scattered periods of showers and storms. We'll watch for the potential of heavy rainfall today along with some flash flooding concerns. Rain chances remain decent heading into our Saturday, but increase quite a bit Saturday night into Sunday & Monday. Showers and storms become likely, and the potential for severe weather may ramp up once again. Depend on us to keep you updated the next few days. Flash flooding will also be a high concern through the weekend as the front may slow or stall directly over the area. Several inches of rainfall looks likely. Rain chances remain in the forecast through most of next week!Have a great weekend!