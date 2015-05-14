Restaurant Reports: One restaurant, 21 problems

A lot of problems were found at just one place in this week's Restaurant Report.

Taj Mahal Grill At 5221 South Broadway had 6 critical violations.

Cold foods were held too warm . (thermometer)

Raw chicken was being prepped in a dishwashing sink. (danger)

Walk in cooler was out of temperature. (thermometer)

Toxic items stored over a prep sink. (danger)

Prep stations and utensils needed cleaning. (unclean)

Total demerits : 21



