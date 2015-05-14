Texas governor to sign Kari's Law

A long-awaited bill changing 911 dialing across the country will be signed into law Friday.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will host a signing ceremony at 10:30 a.m. Friday for Senate Bill 788, also known as Kari's Law, in the Governor's Public Reception Room.

Filed by Reps. Kevin Eltife, R-Tyler and Chris Paddie, R-Marshall, the law will require direct dialing of 911 from multi-line telephone systems across the state.

Kari Rene Hunt was murdered in a Marshall hotel room Dec. 1, 2013. Kari's young daughter tried calling 911 four times that day, but she never got the help she needed because the phone required her to dial "9" first to get an outside line.

Members of Hunt's family will be on hand at the ceremony.

