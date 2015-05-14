Thursday's Weather: Mostly cloudy skies. 40% chance for scattered afternoon showers & storms. Highs in the lower 80s

Copyright 2015 KLTV . All rights reserved.

Happy Thursday, East Texas! Your Thursday forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies. More rain and storm chances for our Thursday and Friday afternoon as an upper level low returns to the area. Look for the potential of heavy rainfall this week along with some flash flooding concerns. Rain chances remain on the lower side Saturday, but increase quite a bit Sunday into Monday. Showers and storms become likely, and the potential for severe weather may ramp up once again. Depend on us to keep you updated the next few days.Have a great Thursday!