Gift of Love: Starla

It was an afternoon of flower arranging at Moss for Starla and me. This 16 year old says she enjoys school."I like Algebra. It's pretty fun. I'm pretty good with numbers," Starla said.Starla is outgoing, witty and funny. She is very kind and has a great attitude. This junior likes being involved at school."I was doing One Act for awhile. Our play was. It's about a girl that has leukemia and how she fights it," Starla said.Starla also enjoys being behind the camera."I also like to do Yearbook because I like photography," Starla said.Starla also enjoys attending church and being involved in various church related activities. A few of her hobbies are electronics, reading, and fixing small objects. And like most teenagers, Starla likes spending time with friends and listening to music. Starla says she's a big fan of Elvis and The Beatles. She also likes to go on outdoor adventures."I like to go to Oklahoma to Beaver's Bend. I love going hiking," Starla said.Starla hopes to have a family that likes to travel. She describes herself as a small town girl that would like to visit the big cities."Rome, Vegas, I want to see all the flashing lights and everything, New York," Starla said.As for her future, Starla has two careers in mind."I want to go to school to be a cosmetologist. And then I want to go back to do physical therapy," Starla said.But before she gets there, Starla says she would love a forever home with a mom and a dad."I was neglected when I was little so I would like to get more attention than what I received in the past," Starla said.Starla says she wouldn't mind brothers and sisters as long as they are close to her age."I just want someone that will love me for me," Starla said.A family to show Starla the Gift of Love.If you'd like to know more about Starla or other East Texas children available for adoption call our Gift of Love Hotline, TOLL-FREE, 1-888-KIDS-275.

