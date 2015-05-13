Wanted sex offender last seen in Kilgore area

Gregg County Sheriff's Office is attempting to locate a registered sex offender who is wanted for non-compliance.

Deputies say Tommy Joe Wisinger, Jr. was last seen in the Kilgore area. Wisinger is a registered sex offender and has an active felony warrant for non-compliance.

To provide information on his whereabouts, call Investigator Roy Nixon at 903-236-8400 or 903-237-2532. Anonymous tips can be called in to our Crime Stopper's line at 903-236-STOP.

Copyright 2015 KLTV. All rights reserved.