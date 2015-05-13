Wednesday's Weather: Cloudy skies. Periods of rain and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s

Copyright 2015 KLTV . All rights reserved.

Happy Wednesday, East Texas! We're looking at rain chances ramping up as we progress throughout the rest of the work week.Your Wednesday forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies. Look for a period of rain to move in from the south through the morning hours. Heavier rainfall may arrive by later in the day across western sections. This activity may work it's way across the rest of the area while weakening during the evening & overnight hours. Rain chances on Wednesday will increase towards 60% by the afternoon and evening hours. More rain and storm chances return Thursday and Friday afternoon as an upper level low returns to the area. Look for the potential of heavy rainfall this week along with some flash flooding concerns. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for western sections of the area thru early Thursday morning. This will likely be extended farther into the upcoming work week. Rain chances remain on the lower side Saturday, but increase quite a bit Sunday into Monday. Showers and storms become likely, and the potential for severe weather may ramp up once again. Depend on us to keep you updated through the week.Have a great Hump Day!