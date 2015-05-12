Tuesday's Weather: Overcast skies. 30% chance for a few showers. Highs in the low to mid 70s

Copyright 2015 KLTV . All rights reserved.

Happy Tuesday, East Texas! We're looking at a few cloudy days ahead with fairly low rain chances. Those rain chances do ramp up as we progress throughout the rest of the work week.Your Tuesday forecast calls for overcast skies. Look for a 30% chance for a few scattered showers, especially across portions of Deep East Texas and the western half of the area. Heavier rainfall will set up for locations just to our west on Wednesday. For us look for mainly cloudy skies with just a few showers. Heavier rainfall may arrive by later in the day across western sections. This activity may work it's way across the rest of the area while weakening during the overnight hours. Rain chances on Wednesday will increase towards 40% by the afternoon and evening hours. Better rain and storm chances return Thursday and Friday afternoon as an upper level low returns to the area. Look for the potential of heavy rainfall likely during this time along with some flash flooding concerns. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for western sections of the area thru Wednesday evening. This will likely be extended farther into the upcoming work week. Rain chances remain on the lower side Saturday, but increase quite a bit Sunday into Monday. Showers and storms become likely, and the potential for severe weather may ramp up once again. Depend on us to keep you updated through the week.Have a great Tuesday!