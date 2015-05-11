Monday's Weather: Morning showers & storms, followed by mostly cloudy skies. Highs near 80

By Tuesday, behind the front, lows will fall into the low 60s with highs in the mid 70s. That cold front will stall over East Texas through the end of the week, keeping showers and storms in the forecast through then. Lows will stay in the mid 60s with highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Copyright 2015 KLTV. All rights reserved.
Longview Police are asking for the public's help in finding a child.More >>
Longview Police are asking for the public's help in finding a child.More >>
Two men are arrested after a routine traffic stop leads to the discovery of possession of methamphetamines.More >>
Two men are arrested after a routine traffic stop leads to the discovery of possession of methamphetamines.More >>
Tyler fire is currently investigating the cause of an overnight fireMore >>
Tyler fire is currently investigating the cause of an overnight fireMore >>
Tyler police are searching for two suspects after a convenience store was robbed at gunpoint Thursday night.More >>
Tyler police are searching for two suspects after a convenience store was robbed at gunpoint Thursday night.More >>