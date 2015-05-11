Monday's Weather: Morning showers & storms, followed by mostly cloudy skies. Highs near 80

Monday morning showers will be followed by mostly cloudy skies this afternoon.





By Tuesday, behind the front, lows will fall into the low 60s with highs in the mid 70s. That cold front will stall over East Texas through the end of the week, keeping showers and storms in the forecast through then. Lows will stay in the mid 60s with highs in the mid to upper 70s.



