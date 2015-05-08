City of Troup: Mayor Lacy will be 'greatly missed'

The City of Troup is offering its condolences after the death of Mayor Bill Lacy, who died overnight from a medical complication.

Lacy had been in the intensive care unit since being taken to the hospital Wednesday. On Friday, the city released a statement observing his death:

"Troup City Council and the City of Troup staff join the entire community in mourning the loss of Troup Mayor Bill Lacy. Our deepest and heartfelt sympathies go to his wife, Aida, daughters, Kathryn and Tiffany and his parents, Jerry and Dorothy and to his uncle David and his wife and to the remainder of his family and to his multitude of friends. Mayor Lacy was an enthusiastic Christian servant in his faith, to his family, to his work, and to our community. His friendly smile and love of Troup and its people will be greatly missed."



Lacy died about 10:10 p.m. Thursday. Earlier that day, friends, family and residents had gathered during a breakfast to pray for Lacy.

The city will fly flags at half-staff for the next seven days in memory of Lacy. An account has been set up at Kilgore National Bank for his benefit.

