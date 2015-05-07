Restaurant Reports: 9 E. Texas restaurants get perfect scores - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Restaurant Reports: 9 E. Texas restaurants get perfect scores

By Bob Hallmark, Multi-Media Journalist
(KLTV) - Nine East Texas restaurants got perfect scores in the latest inspection period by East Texas health departments.

In Longview:

  • Domino's at 711 Estes Pkwy
  • La Michoacana Taqueria and Bakery at 1419 South Green St.
  • Peddler's Pizza at 409 West Loop 281
  • Domino's at 110 Triple Creek #43
  • Fabulous Cookies at 1707 West Loop 281.
  • Huarache Azteca at 2602 Estes Pkwy.
  • Long John Silvers at 209 West Loop 281
  • Panda Express at 3082 North Eastman Rd.
In Tyler:
  • Slim Chickens at 7925 South Broadway
