The perfect grilled burger by the Texas Beef Council

Shalene McNeill joined us in the kitchen to fill us in on the best possible way to make your burgers this summer. She ought to know; she's representing the Texas Beef Council!



Shalene says:

I like to keep active and healthy, but I don't like feeling guilty about my favorite foods, so today I'm showing you how to build a better burger. Let's put a nutritious spin on an American classic by using 93% lean ground beef, an egg white, bread crumbs and your favorite fresh veggie toppings.

Not only are burgers affordable, but they are a crowd favorite. Today, I'm showing you how to make a lean beef burger that is delicious with a nutrition boost. By pairing Ground Beef with fresh vegetables, I can make MY kind of veggie burger!

Use your thumb to indent the center of the burger patty before grilling. This helps your burger to cook evenly and maintain its shape.

Food safety is the key when it comes to cooking burgers! Be sure to keep a meat thermometer on hand and cook your burgers to 160°F internal temperature, this is medium.

Visit TxBeef.org to get this fun recipe and more great burger recipes and grilling tips!

Easy Lean Beef Burgers

Ingredients

1 lb. 93% lean ground beef 1 egg white ¼ cup bread crumbs 4 thin tomato slices 4 thin red onion slices 1 avocado, sliced 4 lettuce leaves 4 whole wheat hamburger buns, split, toasted Your favorite burger toppings Instructions

In medium bowl, combine ground beef, egg white and bread crumbs, mixing lightly but thoroughly.

Pat into four ½ inch patties. Use your thumb to indent the center of the burger patty.

Place patties on grid over medium ash-covered coals. Grill uncovered 7-9 minutes or until centers are no longer pink, turning once. Check with a meat thermometer for an internal temperature of 160°F.

Place on a whole wheat bun and top with your favorite toppings.

Burgers are an affordable and versatile option! When forming burgers, do not over-mix and try to keep the patty evenly shaped. Use your thumb to indent the center of the burger patty before grilling. This helps your burger to cook evenly and maintain its shape.



When grilling, turn the burgers only once and use a long-handled spatula to keep from piercing the meat. Resist the urge to press down on the burgers when on the grill. This keeps all those tasty juices inside.



Grilling at medium to medium-low temperatures ensures even cooking. If the temperature is too high, beef can char and become overcooked on the outside before the interior reaches the desired doneness. Charring beef is not recommended. For best results, use an instant-read thermometer to determine doneness. For burgers, insert the thermometer horizontally into the side (not the top) to check the internal temperature. Safe and Savory at 160°F!! Doneness is the key with ground beef so MAKE SURE you cook your burgers to 160°F!!



Serving suggestions: This recipe is great for cookouts or anytime you want an easy, healthy dinner!! A fresh fruit or veggie arrangement with a dip is the perfect side. A whole wheat bun and veggie toppings will reduce calories and make your burger experience delicious and guilt-free. Try enjoying this burger open-faced or in a lettuce wrap for a lower carb option. With this recipe the ingredient line up is endless. Choose a number of toppings that would fit any backyard gathering.

Temperature of Grill: To check temperature use a grill surface thermometer or cautiously hold the palm of your hand above the coals at cooking height. Count the number of seconds you can hold your hand in that position before the heat forces you to pull it away; 4 seconds for medium heat.

Season beef straight from refrigerator, with herbs or spices as desired. Place on cooking grid directly over heat.

Grill to desired doneness using a thermometer. Cook burgers to at least 160°F. Serve with favorite toppers and enjoy!