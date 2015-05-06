Better East Texas: Why Jade Helm 15 is good for the nation

If the name Jade Helm 15 doesn't mean anything to you yet, it probably will in the near future.

Jade Helm 15 is the name of a military training exercise that will take place across Texas and several other states from July 15 to Sept. 15. While this is a training exercise, conspiracy theorists believe it will be an opportunity for the government to impose martial law in parts of the U.S., especially Texas which is labeled as a hostile area in the training exercise map.

I don't subscribe to the theory that the government is about to do some broad scale takeover of our state and others. But this exercise has all the makings of trouble because there will be those citizens that won't react constructively to the two-month exercise. So, be prepared, not so much for seeing our military in some Texas cities and towns - you probably won't - but do be prepared for a huge Internet frenzy and a load of false information.

This type of training is necessary and needed to help prepare our military for service outside our borders but to label Texas and other states as hostile, even for the sake of this fictional scenario, is concerning. Governor Gregg Abbott, Representative Louie Gohmert and others have all weighed in on Jade Helm 15 and while they make good points, we need them to also help assure all of us that this training will help us be a stronger nation in the future and that will make for a Better East Texas.

