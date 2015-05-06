Wednesday's Weather: Mostly cloudy skies. A few periods of showers & storms. Highs in the low 80s.

Happy Wednesday, East Texas! Look for a clouds to stick around today with off and on periods of scattered showers & storms. Your Wednesday will feature mostly cloudy skies with a disturbance helping to trigger periods of scattered showers and storms during the day, especially the afternoon hours. Not everyone will see rain, and the key word through the day will be scattered. Highs will warm into the low 80s.



Thursday and Friday will feature partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance for scattered storms to develop. Highs will be in the 80s and lows will only be in the mid 60s.



Rain chances will increase further as we move into the weekend as an area of low pressure with a trailing cold front approaches East Texas. This will help enhance the moisture and the front will help to squeeze all that moisture out in the form of showers and storms. Highs will be in the low 80s with lows in the upper 60s to near 70.Some of the storms Sunday evening into Sunday night could be on the strong to severe side.



Storms clear out of here Monday morning, followed by some cooler and drier air moving towards mid week.



Have a great Hump Day!

