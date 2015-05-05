Gift of Love: Sam

It was a fun afternoon of playing around at iJump for Sam and me. This 10 year old is a quiet and laid back young man. He enjoys school, especially math. Sam also likes to tap into his creative side."I love to do Art," Sam said.Sam says he enjoys it so much he hopes to be an artist one day."Because I love to draw," Sam said.Sam also enjoys being in on the action. He likes playing outdoors and being involved in sports."Play football," Sam said.This 4th grader also likes watching T.V. and playing computer games.As for his favorite food, steak is number one on Sam's list.And for dessert, "Cake. What kind of cake? Chocolate," Sam said.When it comes to his three wishes, Sam thinks big!"I wish I had a mansion, a Lamborghini and a pool," Sam said.Sam would like to have a family that is active and likes to do exciting things together. He enjoys attending church and going out to eat as a family. Sam also hopes they like the great outdoors."To go camping. What do you like to do when you go camping? Hunt deer," Sam said.Sam says he would love to have other siblings in his forever home and it's also very important to him to remain in contact with his brother. Sam looks forward to visiting with his brother Chris, who is also up for adoption, whenever he gets a chance."We go outside and play. We ride bikes and play football," Sam said.Sam is a wonderful child, full of amazing potential and is looking forward to spending the rest of his life with a family who can give him the commitment of a lifetime and show Sam the Gift of Love.

