Mexican skillet pasta by Mama Steph

My latest recipe uses ingredients that are easily found in any grocery store; they may even be in your cabinet already!You can even substitute for things you don't have, and use what's on hand. Easy and so good!



Mexican skillet pasta



Ingredients:



8 to 10 ounces pasta, cooked according to package directions

1 bell pepper (I prefer red) , chopped

1 small onion, chopped

one packet taco seasoning (or fajita seasoning; alternatively, make your own blend)

1 small can tomato sauce

1 can whole kernel corn

1 can black beans, drained and rinsed

1 small can chopped green peppers

Soft white cheese, like queso fresco, goat cheese, or cream cheese



Method:



1. In a large skillet, brown the pepper and onion in warm oil. When softened, add corn, beans, seasoning packet, and green peppers, stirring until seasoning has coated everything well.

2. Stir in cooked pasta, mixing ingredients well, and add the tomato sauce, stirring well.

3. Allow the pasta to heat over medium heat, being careful not to scorch the bottom. Salt and pepper to taste.

4. Drop in spoonfuls of cheese, stir in gently as it begins to melt. Cheese doesn't have to completely melt before serving.

5. Serve up in bowls and enjoy!



Copyright 2015 KLTV. All rights reserved.