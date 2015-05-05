Tuesday's Weather: Mostly cloudy skies. Scattered storms developing this afternoon. Highs near 80.

Happy Tuesday, East Texas! We're in the midst of a pattern change that will provide some better rainfall chances during the upcoming work week.



Your Tuesday will feature mostly cloudy skies with a disturbance helping to trigger scattered showers and storms during the day, especially the afternoon hours. Not everyone will see rain, and the key word through the day will be scattered. Highs will warm into the low 80s.



Wednesday through Friday will feature partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance for afternoon pop up storms to develop. Highs will be in the 80s and lows will only be in the mid 60s.



Rain chances will increase further as we move into the weekend as an area of low pressure with a trailing cold front approaches East Texas. This will help enhance the moisture and the front will help to squeeze all that moisture out in the form of showers and storms. Highs will be in the low 80s with lows in the upper 60s to near 70.

