2015 VBS and activities roundup

Clubs, kids' ministries, sports leagues, YMCA classes, and more....all are activities that East Texas groups regularly schedule throughout the summer for children.



Check out this list to find activities near you for your children to enjoy this summer.



Tyler:

T-Ball League for girls and boys, ages 4-6, as of June 1, 2015. Registration deadline is May 14. Practices begin week of June 1. Register online at www.gabcrecreation.org. Practice and games at FBC South and the ROC. Call the FLC at 903-525-1116 with questions.

Green Acres Baptist Church Vacation Bible School, "A Case of Grace" - June 8-11, 8:30am until noon. Call 903-525-1122 or email hannahba@mail.gabc.org for more info.YMCA - Summer Soccer, volleyball and other activities can all be found on the YMCA of Tyler website. Click here or give them a call at 903-593-7327.Glass Recreation Center Summer Camp registration is underway. Camp will be held Monday through Friday, June 9 through August 14 for ages 6-12 years. Space is limited to the first 100 participants. $50 per child. Breakfast and lunch will be provided by the East Texas Food Bank Summer Food Program. Sports, games, swimming, arts and crafts, contests and much more. For more information about camp, call 903-595-7271.Vacation Bible School at Christ Episcopal Church: July 13-17, 9am-12pm at All Saints Episcopal School. For kids 4K through 4th grade. Click here to register.

Summer Youth and Adult Recreation Classes through the Parks and Recreation Department are now taking registrations! Check out the descriptions in our photo album for class information. To register call 903-237-1270 or stop by 130 E. Timpson Street in Longview. Click here for more: activenet.active.com/longviewpard



