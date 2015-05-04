Monday's Weather: Partly cloudy skies. Warm & humid. Very isolated shower possible. Highs in the mid 80s

Copyright 2015 KLTV . All rights reserved.

Happy Monday, East Texas! We're in the midst of a pattern change that will provide some better rainfall chances during the upcoming work week. Your Monday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with highs warming into the mid 80s. During the early afternoon, a few isolated tiny showers may be possible but mos t of us should stay dry. The humidity will be on the increase during the day. Tonight look for some clouds as overnight lows drop into the mid 60s. Wednesday through Friday will feature partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance for afternoon pop up storms to develop. Highs will be in the 80s and lows will only be in the mid 60s. Rain chances will increase further as we move into the weekend as an area of low pressure with a trailing cold front approaches East Texas. This will help enhance the moisture and the front will help to squeeze all that moisture out in the form of showers and storms. Highs will be in the low 80s with lows in the upper 60s to near 70.Have a great week!