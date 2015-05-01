Grape salad with crunchy pecan topping by Susan G. Komen Race fo - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Grape salad with crunchy pecan topping by Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure

Posted by Stephanie Frazier, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Grape salad with crunch pecan topping Grape salad with crunch pecan topping
(KLTV) -

Karen Durham with Tyler's Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure joins us to share a delicious summer-y salad that you'll make over and over!

Grape Salad

2 lb. seedless green grapes

2 lb. seedless red grapes

1/2 c. brown sugar

1/2 c. granola

1/3 c. pecans

2 pkg. (8 oz) cream cheese

6 oz. vanilla yogurt

1/3 c. sour cream

1/3 c. sugar

2 tsp. vanilla

Remove grapes from stem, wash, drain and set aside in large bowl. Combine cream cheese, yogurt, sour cream, sugar and vanilla in a food processor or mix really well, till smooth and creamy. Pour over grapes and mix gently until blended.

Combine brown sugar, granola and nuts in a food processor or chop until well blended. Pour into small bowl and set aside. Sprinkle over the grape mixture. Cover and chill for 2 hr.

Click here to visit the Tyler Race for the Cure page to learn about the race, coming up on May 9 in a new location.

Powered by Frankly