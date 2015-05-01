Grape salad with crunchy pecan topping by Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure

Karen Durham with Tyler's Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure joins us to share a delicious summer-y salad that you'll make over and over!

Grape Salad

2 lb. seedless green grapes

2 lb. seedless red grapes

1/2 c. brown sugar

1/2 c. granola

1/3 c. pecans

2 pkg. (8 oz) cream cheese

6 oz. vanilla yogurt

1/3 c. sour cream

1/3 c. sugar

2 tsp. vanilla

Remove grapes from stem, wash, drain and set aside in large bowl. Combine cream cheese, yogurt, sour cream, sugar and vanilla in a food processor or mix really well, till smooth and creamy. Pour over grapes and mix gently until blended.

Combine brown sugar, granola and nuts in a food processor or chop until well blended. Pour into small bowl and set aside. Sprinkle over the grape mixture. Cover and chill for 2 hr.

Click here to visit the Tyler Race for the Cure page to learn about the race, coming up on May 9 in a new location.