Grape salad with crunchy pecan topping by Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure

Karen Durham with Tyler's Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure joins us to share a delicious summer-y salad that you'll make over and over!
Grape Salad
2 lb. seedless green grapes
2 lb. seedless red grapes
1/2 c. brown sugar
1/2 c. granola
1/3 c. pecans
2 pkg. (8 oz) cream cheese
6 oz. vanilla yogurt
1/3 c. sour cream
1/3 c. sugar
2 tsp. vanilla
Remove grapes from stem, wash, drain and set aside in large bowl. Combine cream cheese, yogurt, sour cream, sugar and vanilla in a food processor or mix really well, till smooth and creamy. Pour over grapes and mix gently until blended.
Combine brown sugar, granola and nuts in a food processor or chop until well blended. Pour into small bowl and set aside. Sprinkle over the grape mixture. Cover and chill for 2 hr.
Click here to visit the Tyler Race for the Cure page to learn about the race, coming up on May 9 in a new location.
