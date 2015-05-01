Friday's Weather: Mostly sunny skies. Another pleasant day! Highs near 80

Copyright 2015 KLTV . All rights reserved.

T.G.I.F. East Texas! More pleasant weather is on the way to the area. This afternoon will feature plenty of sunshine with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.The weekend will feature plenty of sunshine with slightly warmer temps. Look for highs in the low to mid 80s and lows in the upper 50s.A few more clouds return Monday, with a very slight chance for an isolated storm or two by Tuesday. A slightly better chance for storms by Wednesday & Thursday of next week. Highs in the low to mid 80s and lows in the 60s.Have a great weekend!