Thursday's Weather: Mostly sunny skies. Another pleasant day! Highs in the upper 70s

Happy Thursday, East Texas! Your Thursday and Friday will feature plenty of sunshine with comfortable temps. Look for daytime highs in the 70s to near 80. Morning lows will be in the 50s.The weekend will feature plenty of sunshine with slightly warmer temps. Look for highs in the low to mid 80s and lows in the lower 60s.A few more clouds return Monday, with a very slight chance for an isolated storm or two by Tuesday. A slightly better chance for storms by Wednesday of next week. Highs in the low to mid 80s and lows in the 60s.Have a great Thursday!