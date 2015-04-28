When you need something quick and delicious for dinner or a party, this casserole will do just perfectly. It uses ingredients most of us have in our pantry or fridge, and ends up tasting so great that you'll probably need to make two.



Mama Steph's super-easy chicken-taco casserole



Ingredients



One can Fiesta nacho soup or cheddar cheese soup

1/2 cup sour cream (I used light)

1 cup shredded cheddar or Mexican blend cheese

1/2 cup milk

2 cups shredded chicken (rotisserie, roasted, boiled, etc.)

1 can Rotel diced tomatoes and peppers (mild or hot, whatever you prefer)



1/2 packet (more or less) taco seasoning

1 bag thin tortilla strips



Optional: lettuce and chopped tomatoes and extra sour cream for topping.





Method:



In a two quart casserole that has been sprayed with cooking spray, crumble some of the tortilla chips until the bottom of the dish is completely covered.



In a medium-sized mixing bowl, combine all other ingredients: Sour cream, soup, rotel, milk, cheese and chicken. Stir well, and then spread half of the mixture over the layer of tortilla chips. Spread around a bit.



Repeat the chips layer, and another layer of chicken filling.



Sprinkle more cheese over the top, if desired. Bake at 350 for about 30 minutes.



When serving, feel free to top with sour cream, chopped tomato, shredded lettuce, and cubes of avocado. Whatever you like!



Enjoy!

