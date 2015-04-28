Tuesday's Weather: Mainly cloudy skies. Scattered showers through the day. Much cooler! Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s

Copyright 2015 KLTV . All rights reserved.

Happy Tuesday, East Texas! We're looking at a cloudy day with on & off scattered showers moving through the region. Most of the activity should be mainly light to moderate rain. High temperatures will be much cooler than recently, with highs only in the upper 50s and a few low 60s.Tonight will feature clearing skies and calming winds. This will allow overnight lows to drop into the 40s. Wednesday through Friday will feature plenty of sunshine with comfortable temps. Look for daytime highs in the upper 70s to near 80. Morning lows will be in the 50s.The weekend will feature plenty of sunshine with slightly warmer temps. Look for highs in the low to mid 80s and lows in the lower 60s.A few more clouds return Monday, with a very slight chance for an isolated storm. Highs in the low to mid 80s and lows in the 60s.Have a great Tuesday!