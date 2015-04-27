Name:Andrea Ashley



Height:5'7''



Weight:240



Wanted For:Fraudulent Use of ID



Andrea Ashley is wanted by the Tyler Police Department on a charge of fraudulent use of identifying information.



That's a second degree felony.



They tell us that she was an employee at the "Check N Go" on Broadway. She used someone else's information, and got a loan for $1125.



If seen, contact:

Tyler Police Department

903-531-1000

