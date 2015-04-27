Monday's Weather: Cloudy skies with showers, storms continuing this morning with more possible this afternoon and evening.

As we head into the late afternoon and evening, an upper level low will bring another round of showers and thunderstorms and will continue through Tuesday morning. Most of East Texas is under a Marginal to Slight Risk for Severe Weather until 7 a.m. Tuesday.
We will keep you updated throughout the day on any risks for storms!
