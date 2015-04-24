Aunt Nettie's mac attack from Bear Creek Smokehouse

Robbie Shoults of Bear Creek Smokehouse in Marshall is sharing a family recipe with us: Aunt Nettie's decadent macaroni and cheese!

Aunt Nettie's Mac Attack:



Ingredients



One pound elbow macaroni

One pound Velveeta cheese

1 can cheddar cheese soup

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

1 cup diced smoked ham

2 sticks butter

1 can of Pet milk (evaporated)

1 sleeve Ritz crackers





optional: chopped smoked ham and/or crumbled bacon (precooked)



Method:



Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Cook macaroni pasta according to package directions, and then drain.

Return to pot, and then add velveeta, cheddar cheese, soup, ham and butter. Mix well, then pour into a baking dish.

Crush the Ritz crackers, then sprinkle them over the top of the dish. Bake untopped for 30 minutes.



Topping: melt a stick of butter, pour over crushed crackers. Serve warm.



