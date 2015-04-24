Bernie Tiede assigned new prosecutors

Not one, but two prosecutors have been assigned to the murder and theft cases of Bernie Tiede.

Texas Assistant Attorney General Lisa Tanner and Texas Assistant Attorney General Jane Starnes will prosecute Tiede's cases after Danny “Buck” Davidson recused himself at the end of March.

Tanner is a Texas Assistant Attorney General whose online biography her alma mater Texas A&M says she “has dedicated her entire professional life to prosecuting those who commit the most heinous crimes against the most innocent victims.”

Starnes served as a prosecutor in the trial of Eddie Ray Routh, found guilty of murdering American Sniper Chris Kyle.

Panola District Court clerk said today that no date has been set for Tiede's pretrial hearing. The original hearing set for March 31 was postponed with Davidson's recusal. Evidence in theft charges left unaddressed in his original murder trial is expected to be presented at that hearing.

The clerk could not clarify if the prosecutors are assigned to cases individually or separately, as both names are on paperwork for each case.

