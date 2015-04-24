Friday's Weather: Light rain this morning. Rounds of strong to severe storms this afternoon. Highs near 80

Copyright 2015 KLTV . All rights reserved.

T.G.I.F. East Texas! We're looking an active weather day across the region. In fact, today is a StormTracker Weather Alert Day! We're looking at morning rain showers to give way to the potential for multiple rounds of strong to severe storms this afternoon and evening. Damaging winds and large hail look likely with many of the storms and the potential for a few isolated tornadoes also exist. Highs will warm to near 80. Stay tuned to the StormTracker Weather Team for the latest updates throughout the day. Tonight, showers and storms will continue to progress towards the south across the area. Look for overnight lows to drop into the lower 70s. Saturday will feature mostly sunny and very warm conditions. West winds will help to bump afternoon highs into the mid to upper 80s. Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid 80s. A new system quickly works its way into the region by Monday, providing us with yet another stormy day by Monday afternoon. A few of those storms could also be on the strong to severe side. Morning showers and much cooler conditions arrive for Tuesday with highs only in the 60s. Sunshine and 70s return for the middle of next week.Have a great weekend!