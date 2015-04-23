Restaurant Report: Two East Texas eateries get perfect scores - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

By Bob Hallmark, Multi-Media Journalist
(KLTV) -

Two East Texas restaurants get top marks in the latest inspection period by health departments.

In Tyler perfect scores were awarded to Braum's #259, at 3635 Troup Highway. No violations, no demerits.

And Catfish King, at 1216 South Beckham. No violations, no demerits.

