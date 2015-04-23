Tyler police searching for burglary suspects

Tyler police are searching for these people suspected in a burglary. (Source: Tyler Police Department)

Tyler Police Department is searching for suspects involved in a residential burglary.

The burglary occurred at a residence on Cumberland Road, police say. At least three suspects were involved in the theft. Police Information Officer Don Martin says the suspects forced entry into the home and took a safe with weapons and cash. The homeowner was not home at the time of the burglary.

Martin says the burglary was reported Wednesday.

To provide information contact Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000 or call Tyler Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.

