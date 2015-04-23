Thursday's Weather: Morning showers & storms. Mostly cloudy skies. Highs near 80

Copyright 2015 KLTV . All rights reserved.

Happy Thursday, East Texas! Showers & storms are in progress across East Texas this morning. Most of the severe weather has stayed off to our west over the past 24 hours. I expect that trend to continue for the most part for today. Highs will warm to near 80 this afternoon with showers and storms ending from north to south during the day. Look for a few isolated storms to develop tonight. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Showers & storms become likely into the day Friday. A significant risk of severe thunderstorms may exist across pretty much all of East Texas during the afternoon Friday. Stay Tuned! We'll keep you updated through the day. Things dry out for the weekend with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. West winds will help bump highs up into the mid 80s. Stormy weather returns to start off the new work week Monday into Tuesday. We clear things out and cool them down significantly by the middle of the upcoming work week!Have a great Thursday!